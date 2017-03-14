Fayetteville State's Andrea Neal

Jarrett Carter Sr.
We talk with Fayetteville State University Bronco STAR Executive Director Andrea Neal about the university's outreach program for learners with special needs and challenges, and how institutions can more effectively encourage black students to seek academic support.

The Bronco STAR program is supported by a generous grant from the North Carolina GlaxoSmithKline Foundation.

