Finalists Revealed for SUSLA Chancellor Vacancy

Three finalists will interview this month to become the next chancellor of Southern University’s two-year campus in Shreveport.

Boyce Williams, Johnny Moore and Rodney Ellis will meet with system supervisors, faculty and students at the Southern University at Shreveport on Feb. 18–19. The trio was selected from a first round of candidates who interview last week in Louisiana.

“Our efforts to find a new chancellor have been very productive and we are pleased to recommend these candidates to the SU System-President Chancellor for consideration. My thanks to the committee for their hard work and to the University for the opportunity to serve,” said Willie C. White III, chief executive officer, David Raines Community Health Centers and chairman of the committee.

style=”display:block”

data-ad-client=”ca-pub-5494528208355176"

data-ad-slot=”5957960395"

data-ad-format=”auto”>