Fisk Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Anderson Suffers Stroke

Fisk University head men’s basketball coach and former NBA all-star Kenny Anderson is recovering from a stroke, according to relatives and school officials.
Anderson suffered the stroke last Saturday, according to a report in the New York Post.
Following the stroke, Anderson was back at home in Pembroke Pines, Fla., and is lucid and has his faculties, the source said — adding that Anderson suffers from high blood pressure and high cholesterol, and had not been taking his medication diligently.
NYC hoops legend Kenny Anderson recovering well after stroke – New York Post
Fisk officials tweeted support for Anderson, who in his first year as Bulldogs head coach had amassed an 8-17 record as an NAIA Division II independent.
The Fisk Family extends our thoughts and prayers to our head men’s basketball coach, Kenny Anderson, and the Anderson family. pic.twitter.com/XALMy4YyWv
— Fisk University (@FISK1866) February 26, 2019
