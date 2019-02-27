Fisk Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Anderson Suffers Stroke

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Feb 27, 2019

Fisk University head men’s basketball coach and former NBA all-star Kenny Anderson is recovering from a stroke, according to relatives and school officials.

Anderson suffered the stroke last Saturday, according to a report in the New York Post.

Following the stroke, Anderson was back at home in Pembroke Pines, Fla., and is lucid and has his faculties, the source said — adding that Anderson suffers from high blood pressure and high cholesterol, and had not been taking his medication diligently.

Fisk officials tweeted support for Anderson, who in his first year as Bulldogs head coach had amassed an 8-17 record as an NAIA Division II independent.

The Fisk Family extends our thoughts and prayers to our head men’s basketball coach, Kenny Anderson, and the Anderson family. pic.twitter.com/XALMy4YyWv

— Fisk University (@FISK1866) February 26, 2019

