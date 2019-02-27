Fisk Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Anderson Suffers Stroke

Fisk University head men’s basketball coach and former NBA all-star Kenny Anderson is recovering from a stroke, according to relatives and school officials.

Anderson suffered the stroke last Saturday, according to a report in the New York Post.

Following the stroke, Anderson was back at home in Pembroke Pines, Fla., and is lucid and has his faculties, the source said — adding that Anderson suffers from high blood pressure and high cholesterol, and had not been taking his medication diligently. NYC hoops legend Kenny Anderson recovering well after stroke – New York Post

Fisk officials tweeted support for Anderson, who in his first year as Bulldogs head coach had amassed an 8-17 record as an NAIA Division II independent.