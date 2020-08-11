Fisk President Denies Affair, Drugs and Assault Allegations Made in Protective Order

Fisk University President Kevin Rome has denied having an affair with a gay man who claims in a protective order that the campus CEO drugged and threatened to kill him following a romantic encounter in May.
Scoop Nashville reports on the court order, which alleges that Rome vandalized the complainant’s home and threatened to kill him for dating Rome’s ex-partner.
“I’m just as shocked as you, I have no idea who this person is and I can’t even respond to it because I don’t even know who they are” (Rome said) via telephone on August 10th.
| 1
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.