Fisk President Denies Affair, Drugs and Assault Allegations Made in Protective Order

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Aug 11

Fisk University President Kevin Rome has denied having an affair with a gay man who claims in a protective order that the campus CEO drugged and threatened to kill him following a romantic encounter in May.

Scoop Nashville reports on the court order, which alleges that Rome vandalized the complainant’s home and threatened to kill him for dating Rome’s ex-partner.

“I’m just as shocked as you, I have no idea who this person is and I can’t even respond to it because I don’t even know who they are” (Rome said) via telephone on August 10th.

