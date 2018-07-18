Fisk Sets Two-Year Fundraising High

Fisk University officials announced yesterday that the institution has surpassed more than $14 million in total fundraising over the last two years, thanks in large part to increased alumni giving.

In a release, officials cited unaudited totals which excluded private grants as a part of the record figure and applauded Fisk graduates for raising the alumni giving rate to 33% and showing commitment to the university.

“The Fisk value proposition resonates with the growth of Nashville and its search for the next generation of business and community leaders,” said Vice President of Institutional Advancement Jens Frederiksen. “During the past fiscal year, Fisk received two separate $1 million gifts, and the overall endowment continues to grow. These are exciting times to be a part of the Fisk transformation. There is a strong sense here in Nashville and across the country that Fisk is on the move.”

Officials also say they expect first-year student enrollment to double last year’s total, and that reductions in operations and personnel costs will allow the institution to remain positive in its balance sheet.

Last month, Fisk students criticized the firing of several admissions officers amid the school’s placement on accreditation probation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools’ Commission on Colleges, largely attributed to financial control issues.

*Correction – This story has been updated to correct that Fisk’s total fundraising over the last two years has surpassed more than $14 million dollars, with an average above $7 million annually. It was previously reported that the total for two years was over $7 million. We apologize for the confusion.