Fisk Trustee Donates $1 Million to University

Fisk University Trustee Robert W. Norton and his wife Janice have donated $1 million to the school’s general scholarship fund, following a movement of increased philanthropy at the historic private HBCU.

In a release, Norton lauded Fisk’s history and importance as the catalyst for his gift.

“It is indeed an honor to rejoin the Fisk University Board of Trustees and remain committed to being an active participant in the long-term viability of Fisk University,” said Norton. “Fisk is a national treasure that Nashville is privileged to have and we look forward to continuing our family’s financial support for this important institution of higher learning.”

University officials said that the gift will be a signal to other stakeholder donors about the importance of continuing support in institutional growth and student success.

“We are extremely grateful to the Norton’s for their generous support and are thankful that this gift will assist us in continuing to provide financial support to deserving students,” said Kevin D. Rome, Sr., Ph.D., president of Fisk University. “We rely on private support to enable us to continue our mission of cultivating the next generation of scholars and leaders. The Norton’s have supported Fisk for many years and we sincerely thank them for the continued support.”