Fitz Hill to Resign as Arkansas Baptist President

Arkansas Baptist College President Fitz Hill will resign this fall after ten years at the helm of the private black college in Little Rock. Hill, who had four years remaining on his contract, will assume control of the university’s foundation, and leaves with the full support of the school’s board of trustees.

Hill announced his resignation this week on Facebook, saying that his tenure has been ‘a blessing’ to himself and the campus community.

This has been an awesome experience and God has placed it in my heart that it’s time to serve ABC in a different role. Excellent leadership can come in a form of obedient followership. As I transition to new roles at ABC, I do so with a determined focus to help advance our College from Good to Great. My new venture excites me much like 10 years ago when I first started at ABC. I thank God for his covering and protection during my tenure. I have witnessed the highest of the highs and the lowest of the lows, and I have been blessed through it all. I have loved blessing our students and the community we call home. I’m going to try and elevate and accelerate the blessings to our students and community over the next five years.

The school, which has made historic gains in enrollment and fundraising during Hill’s leadership, is also on show-cause accreditation status with the Higher Learning Commission, and faces heightened cash monitoring from the federal Department of Education, which does not give student aid funds directly to the school, but allows the school to apply for reimbursement of tuition awarded from institutional cash reserves.

Trustees said the resignation was solely Hill’s decision, and that his leadership of the college has exceeded expectations. From ArkansasOnline.com: