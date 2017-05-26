Florida Memorial Professor, Historian Tameka Bradley Hobbs

|0:00
Florida Memorial University professor, historian and author Tameka Hobbs discusses two different HBCU narratives in the state surrounding commencement, and her new book "Democracy Abroad, Lynching at Home: Racial Violence in Florida."
