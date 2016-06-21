Former NBA Player Todd Day Named Philander Smith Men’s Basketball Coach

Former NBA first-round pick and all-American collegian Todd Day was last week named as the new head coach of Philander Smith College’s men’s basketball team.

Day, who led the University of Arkansas Razorbacks to a Final Four appearance and became the team’s all-time leading scorer, comes to Little Rock after coaching stints in Amateur Athetic Union leagues, and high schools in his native Memphis.

“I felt like coaching on the college level at Philander Smith College was a natural next step in my career,” said Day. “Little Rock is like my second home, and it feels good to be able to come back and play a significant role in this community.”

Philander Smith President Roderick Smothers praised Day’s global exposure to the sport, and said that he will be able to offer student athletes a unique perspective on remaining as a competitive program in the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference.

“Todd Day brings a wealth of knowledge and experiences to the Men’s Basketball program at Philander Smith College. The game of basketball has taken him all over the world, so he enjoys a unique perspective that will benefit our student-athletes and serve to strengthen our athletic program.” he said.