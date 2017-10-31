Former Norfolk State Football Player Charged With Murder of Current Spartan

A former Norfolk State University football player says that he shot and killed a current NSU player after he tried to rob him.
The Virginian-Pilot reports on the second-degree murder charges filed against Jaquan Anderson in the killing of freshman NSU defensive end Nick Ackies last Friday in an off-campus apartment.
Ex-Norfolk State football player told 911 his friend tried to rob him, so he shot him in the head
NORFOLK A former Norfolk State University football player charged with murdering a current player said he shot his friend in the head because the friend was trying to rob him, according to 911 recordings. Jaquan Markee Anderson, 22, called 911 just after 6 p.m.
Jaquan Markee Anderson, 22, called 911 just after 6 p.m. Friday and told dispatchers he killed his friend with a gun, Detective Jeffrey Scott said in court documents.
Officers arrived at Anderson’s apartment minutes after he called, and paramedics pronounced 18-year-old Nick Ackies dead at the scene just before 6:15.
