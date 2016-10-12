Former Texas Southern President Drops Epic HBCU Twitter Rant

Alleges internal politics led to resignation.

Former Texas Southern University president John Rudley joined Twitter last month, and earlier this week, let loose a stream of consciousness on the state of HBCUs and the inside story on his departure.

Dr. Rudley is on point with every single issue he raises as an alert for HBCUs. And while his tenure has unanswered questions about concerns over campus security, treatment of students and political interference, it is refreshing to see what the HBCU culture desperately needs: former presidents who can tell the truth publicly about why HBCUs suffer so disparately.