Former Virginia State Dean to Be Nominated as US Agriculture Deputy Secretary

Dr. Jewel Bronaugh, a former Dean of the Virginia State University College of Agriculture, is expected to be nominated today to serve as Deputy Secretary of the US Department of Agriculture by President-Elect Joe Biden.

In 2018, Dr. Bronaugh was appointed as Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences, following a term as the first Black woman in the country to serve as Executive Director for the USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA).

“As President of Virginia State University and Chair of the Council of 1890 Presidents, I am exceedingly pleased and excited about this announcement,” said Dr. Makola M. Abdullah. “Dr. Bronaugh brings an unparalleled skill set and an abundance of knowledge to this critical position. She knows agriculture, the 1890s Land Grant system and understands the importance of our mission. We look forward to supporting her and working with her to meet the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.”

In 2019, Dr. Bronaugh launched the Farmer Stress Task Force, a public-private coalition of organizations designed to support mental health awareness and resources for farmers throughout the commonwealth.

While serving in executive roles at VSU, Dr. Bronaugh developed programs to combat bullying and expand agricultural training opportunities to youth in the region.