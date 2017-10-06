Former Yale Professor to Chair Howard Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Department

Richard Schottenfeld, a former professor of psychiatry and substance abuse disorder researcher at Yale University, has joined the Howard University faculty as chair of its department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences.

“After working almost all my professional life at Yale, I am thrilled by this opportunity to develop and strengthen education and training, clinical research, and clinical programs in psychiatry at the Howard University College of Medicine,” Schottenfeld said after his appointment earlier this summer. “I am particularly excited because of the College of Medicine’s historic mission of preparing physicians and other health care professionals to serve the underserved (with a focus on the education of disadvantaged students), improving public health, and discovering new knowledge through research.”

Dr. Schottenfeld replaces Dr. Walter Bland who has served in the capacity of interim chair of the department since March 2016.