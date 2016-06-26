Fort Valley State AD Joshua Murfree Resigns

Fort Valley State University Athletic Director Joshua Murfree Jr. resigned from his position last week, and university officials say a decision on an acting director will be made in a few days.

Officials praised Murfree for his nearly three years of service, and his positive impact on the university.

“As we move forward following a brief period of departmental assessment, we will look to not only build upon the strong athletic success the teams have had in competition over the past few years, but also to placing major emphasis on compliance and fundraising,” Jones said.

“It is vital to Fort Valley State’s infrastructure that our student athletes not only win on the field, in the classroom and in life after athletics, but also that we attract funding for scholarships that support our students in their academic degree.”