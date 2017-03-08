We talk with BuzzFeed fellow and former Howard University student Frederick McKindra about the blessing and the burden of HBCU legacy, finding the right college fit, and how to separate interpersonal culture from personal choice.

The conversation stems from his recent BuzzFeed article "My Father And I Both Chose HBCUs, But Not For The Same Reason." Which can be read at - https://www.buzzfeed.com/frederickmckindra/i-made-a-choice-my-father-didnt-have?utm_term=.ngKMQz93o#.psn4Jb6QD