From an HBCU to Ivy League to an NIH Science Policy Fellowship

Xavier University’s Danielle Haney lays out the blueprint for a successful career in STEM.

Xavier University of Louisiana alumna and National Institutes of Health AAAS Science and Technology Policy Fellow Danielle Haney discusses her path from XULA to a career in immunology, the value of HBCUs in preparing future scientists, and her work as a non-profit advocate for spurring youth interest in the sciences.

NOTE — This podcast was recorded by Danielle Haney, PhD in her personal capacity. The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not reflect the view of the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Health and Human Services, or the United States government.