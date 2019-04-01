The Georgia A&M University Proposal May Have Flaws, But Might Be a Good Idea for All HBCUs

Albany State, Fort Valley State and Savannah State have all contended with falling enrollment, leadership instability and financial strife for the better part of a decade. Their situations are not improving; they are getting worse. Elected officials know that these schools and these communities have to be saved, but also know that a plan such as the one now available to the public, could cost them their seats.
