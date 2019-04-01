The Georgia A&M University Proposal May Have Flaws, But Might Be a Good Idea for All HBCUs

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Apr 1, 2019

Albany State, Fort Valley State and Savannah State have all contended with falling enrollment, leadership instability and financial strife for the better part of a decade. Their situations are not improving; they are getting worse. Elected officials know that these schools and these communities have to be saved, but also know that a plan such as the one now available to the public, could cost them their seats.

