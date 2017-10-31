GoFundMe, Thurgood Marshall College Fund Launch HBCU Fundraising Campaign Portal

Students at historically black colleges and universities who are seeking funding for college will now have an exclusive portal to share their stories and raise money, thanks to a new partnership announced by crowdfunding company GoFundMe and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.

https://pages.gofundme.com/tmcf/

The portal gives students at the nation’s 47 public HBCUs an exclusive landing site to raise money for school with the GoFundMe platform. The site allows for donors to search for students at specific institutions, and to make contributions towards tuition and fees, learning materials, housing and other expenses related to pursuing or completing a degree.

“We are proud to partner with Thurgood Marshall College Fund and help HBCU students pay for college. Thousands of students have turned to GoFundMe to help pay for college, and with college tuition on the rise, it’s more important than ever to help support students pursuing their higher education,” said Rob Solomon, GoFundMe CEO. “This new partnership will make it simpler and easier for HBCU students to get the financial support they need to thrive at college.”

“No American should be prevented from enrolling in and graduating from college because of money. Sadly, that is a reality for many HBCU students,” said Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., TMCF President & CEO. “This innovative partnership with GoFundMe makes ordinary people extraordinary philanthropists, through their online giving platform now used to support deserving HBCU students pay for their college education.”