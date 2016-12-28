Going Further

Isn’t this exactly this challenge of race and gender in America? To prove greatness by how many challenges can be endured, for the longest periods of time?

We call that endurance, the ability to withstand black excellence. What it really is, seemingly, is winning the cultural lottery; that is, the ability to live among the 1 percent of the race or the gender group which can actually pursue excellence without being distracted by the psychological horror of discrimination.

Is it excellence, mental fortitude, or the genetic blessing?