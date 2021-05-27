Going on Vacation

Editor’s Note - I haven’t taken a vacation in the 11 years since I launched the HBCU Digest. I’ve written regularly through holidays, deaths in my family, surgeries, kids’ birthdays, and weekend getaways — all in an effort to remain faithful to honest coverage of the sector, and the faith that you all have in what the Digest can do.
But, like many of you, time in recluse has shown me the value of enjoying precious moments with loved ones. So for the next 10 days or so, I’m going to do that. I’m going to go somewhere far away and take a much-needed break.
In the hopes that no one gets fired, an institution doesn’t close and MacKenzie Scott doesn’t give HBCUs a billion dollars while I’m gone, a few good folks will be taking my place with coverage and commentary.
I appreciate very much your patience, and your continuing support the Digest.
— JCS
One More Thing…
One other thing I want to mention; PBS is concluding its Conversations for Change series with a dialog about the original telecast Philly D.A. The free digital townhall meeting will take place tomorrow evening, May 27, beginning at 7:00 p.m.
The national conversation will feature several distinguished panelists, including North Carolina Central University law professor Dionne R. Gonder-Stanley and Howard University law professor Justin Hansford.
Please consider supporting this event and the HBCU faculty leading the conversation by registering here.
