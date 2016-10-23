Good points. However, I do think there is a pressing need for HBCUs to develop tech hubs benefiting black commerce and innovation economies proximate to black communities. It’s not good enough to say that a few of us can be a part of an existing sub-sector and contributing to development that doesn’t directly impact black people. The innovation, the jobs and the money needs grow in black communities, and the most ideal hubs for this to happen come from HBCUs.