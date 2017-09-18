Grambling Enrollment Passes 5,000 For First Time in Four Years

Grambling State University is the latest historically black college or university to boast an increase in total enrollment, with officials reporting a total fall headcount of 5,188 students.
GSU’s student headcount tops 5,000 for the first time since ’13
GRAMBLING, LA (KSLA) – Grambling State University’s fall headcount has surpassed 5,000 for the first time in four years, school officials say. Total enrollment now stands at 5,188, meaning an increase of 7 percent over fall 2016. A factor in the increase is 926 new freshmen, a 6.68 percent year-over-year increase.
The headcount represents a seven percent enrollment increase from last fall, which includes a six percent increase in incoming first year students and a nine percent increase in continuing students.
GSU’s increase follows a growing trend among black colleges reporting record first-year student enrollment.
Freshman Enrollment Surges at Several HBCUs
While North Carolina A&T State University has broken its own enrollment mark as the nation’s largest historically black college or university, several HBCUs are posting record enrollment for first-year students and total headcount. Kentucky State University this week reported a first-year student increase of more than 160 percent from its confirmed student post of 194 students at the beginning of the summer.
