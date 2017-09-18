Grambling Enrollment Passes 5,000 For First Time in Four Years

Grambling State University is the latest historically black college or university to boast an increase in total enrollment, with officials reporting a total fall headcount of 5,188 students.

The headcount represents a seven percent enrollment increase from last fall, which includes a six percent increase in incoming first year students and a nine percent increase in continuing students.

GSU’s increase follows a growing trend among black colleges reporting record first-year student enrollment.