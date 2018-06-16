Grambling Inks Broderick Fobbs to 4-Year, $1.28M Contract Extension

Grambling State and head football coach Broderick Fobbs have reached a contract extension agreement for a new four-year, $1.28 million deal.

His current contract running out at the end of the 2018 season, the four-year agreement keeps Fobbs the coach at his alma mater until Dec. 31, 2022 at an annual base salary rate of $198,000 and includes numerous annual auxiliary incentives that could accrue an extra $87,500.