Grambling State Announces Online Degree Program for Continuing Learners

Weeks after data revealed Grambling State University as one of the lowest performers in a University of Louisiana System initiative to help working adults complete college, Grambling State University has announced a standalone program designed to attract continuing learners and support them in earning an undergraduate degree.

The GSU Global Academy will offer a monthly tuition rate of $125 for students pursuing a degree in general studies. Officials say the program will support former and prospective Grambling students in reaching their professional objectives and spurring workforce development in the state.

“The bachelor’s degree represents a lifeline to economic security for millions of workers facing uncertainty during the current economic crisis, and state universities have a responsibility to help working adults with some college and no degree get across the finish line,” said President Rick Gallot.

According to UL System data, more than 650,000 adults in Louisiana have completed some college courses but did not complete a degree.