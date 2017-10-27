Grambling State Freshman Charged in Campus Double Shooting

Grambling State University freshman Jaylin Wayne has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the case involving the shooting death of two men on campus earlier this week.

The St. Louis native turned himself in after being publicized as a suspect wanted in the murder of GSU senior Earl Andrews and his friend Monquiarious Caldwell early Tuesday morning.

http://abc7chicago.com/grambling-state-university-student-charged-in-deadly-shootings/2573757/