Grambling State Improves Fiscal Health Rating By 100 Percent

Grambling State University has made dramatic improvements in its institutional fiscal health score, the university announced this week.

In a release, GSU officials credited spending cuts, increases in federal and state grantmaking and increased revenues from licensing agreements as key elements of its score doubling from 1.3 to 2.6 in two years, according to a new report issued by the University of Louisiana System.

“It’s been a team-wide effort. As a part of our commitment to innovation, we’ve engaged new talent and alumni from across the U.S. who not only understand our charge but offer us expert perspectives and thought leadership.” Grambling State University President Rick Gallot