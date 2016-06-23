Grambling State President Willie Larkin Resigns

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Two days after officials and sources close to the University of Louisiana Board of Supervisors confirmed that Grambling State University President Willie Larkin would either resign or be terminated, the embattled campus CEO submitted his letter and offered words of encouragement to the Grambling community during the supervisor’s scheduled meeting at Louisiana Tech this afternoon.

Comments begin at the 1:36:00 mark.

