Grambling State President Willie Larkin Resigns

Two days after officials and sources close to the University of Louisiana Board of Supervisors confirmed that Grambling State University President Willie Larkin would either resign or be terminated, the embattled campus CEO submitted his letter and offered words of encouragement to the Grambling community during the supervisor’s scheduled meeting at Louisiana Tech this afternoon.
Comments begin at the 1:36:00 mark.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.