Grambling VP Leon Sanders Named ‘Person In Charge’

The University of Louisiana System has named Grambling State University Vice President of Finance and Administration Leon Sanders as the person in charge of the school’s daily operations.

Sanders replaces former president Willie Larkin, who resigned last week after less than a year in the presidency, and one week after controversy regarding international travel was made public.

In a statement, UL System leaders acknowledged the high turnover rate with the Grambling presidency, and pledged to solve the leadership crisis.

“Grambling State University has experienced an unusual number of leadership changes the past 25 years and the System office, in coordination with the Board, is working with urgency to secure the right leader for this exceptional institution,” Interim UL System President Dan Reneau said.

Since its founding in 1901, Grambling has appointed nine permanent and three interim presidents, with nine leadership changes in the last 39 years and three transitions since 2014.

*An earlier edition of this post described Leon Sanders’ title as acting president. His official title, as described by the UL System, is ‘person in charge.’ The HBCU Digest regrets the error, and has edited the post to reflect the correction.