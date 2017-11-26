Grambling Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic

Martez Carter’s 11-yard touchdown run with 3:22 remaining helped the Grambling State University football team overcome a late one-point fourth-quarter deficit as the Tigers won a thriller, 30-21, over Southern on Saturday night at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in the 44th Annual Bayou Classic.
“This was truly a great game,” Grambling State head coach Broderick Fobbs said. “Anytime you have two good teams battling, you know it will be a good game. Southern is a well-coached team. Today, we made some mistakes, and had some key penalties, but overall I am proud of our guys for continuing to battle”
Tigers rally for thrilling 30-21 victory over Jaguars
