Grambling Women’s Basketball Coach Nadine Domond Resigns

Days after news broke about the potential resignation or firing of Grambling State University President Willie Larkin, HBCU Sports today reports that GSU head women’s basketball coach Nadine Domond has resigned to take an assistant coaching position at Rutgers University.

According to HBCU Sports, interim athletic director Obadiah Simmons confirmed the news yesterday via email.

“Officially, I can confirm that Coach Domond has submitted her letter of resignation to the President dated for June 17, 2016,” Simmons stated. “A formal announcement from the Athletic Department will be released soon.”

Domond was named SWAC 2015–16 Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year after leading the Lady Tigers to a fourth-place finish in the SWAC and the team’s first winning season since 2002.

Domond is a finalist for HBCU Women’s Coach of the Year at the sixth annual HBCU Awards.