Great piece.

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Jul 26, 2016CommentShare

Great piece. While I’m not sure how broad a commissioner can be in addressing social issues, I’m sure that Silver did make a compelling case to owners, corporate sponsors and players about moving the All-Star Game out of NC. And perhaps, that’s the best thing we can ask for — compelling advocates in high corporate positions.

CommentShare
← PreviousNext →