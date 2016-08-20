Great piece, but I think a large part of the transformation of journalism is technology, human…
Great piece, but I think a large part of the transformation of journalism is technology, human adaptation itself. We want more videos and memes, care less about issues and topics and more about real-time events, occurrences and reaction.
The future, I think, it not-long form reading or investigation, but rather, real-time reporting and analysis. Hard core reporting will not be done in 3,000, front page articles, but a series of tweets or Medium posts giving people the premise, background, details, reaction in smaller bytes.
