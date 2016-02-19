Hampton Graduate DJ BabeyDrew Wins Grammy

A Hampton University graduate and acclaimed DJ for artists like Chris Brown and Beyoncé, won his first Grammy award this week as a contributor to the winner of the ‘Best Dance’/Electronic Album’ category.

Andrew Bisnaught, the 2002 Hampton graduate, attributed his success to a pipeline that began DJing parties on campus and throughout the area, which led him to positions at Hampton’s radio station and beyond.

“I produced a song, sat on it for a year, then finally decided to do something with it, and within 2 months of me putting it out, I got contacted on behalf of Diplo and Skrillex,” said BabeyDrew. “The message here is, if you have an idea… Do it! When you lay a brick, a house eventually will come!”

DJ BabeyDrew has performed in more than 20 countries, and is a radio personality featured on stations in Virginia Beach and Atlanta.