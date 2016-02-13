Hampton Lacrosse Makes Sports History

Hampton University made history today as the first HBCU to play a Division I men’s lacrosse game.

The Pirates fell to Division II Roberts Wesleyan 20–3, but earned national attention in the hours leading up to the game. SportsCenter broadcast live from Armstrong Stadium, as hundreds of students, alumni and fans attended the first home lacrosse hosted by an HBCU since Morgan State University in 1981.

Sophomore Brock Robinson scored the first goal in HU history in the second period. The Pirates were outshot 44–13 for the game.