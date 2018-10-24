Hampton, North Carolina A&T Secure Multi-Million Dollar STEM Training Grants

Hampton University and North Carolina A&T State University will support enhanced training opportunities for their students in undergraduate and advanced degree study and research with multi-million dollar federal grants.

Hampton received a $4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to support its Stem Scholars Program (SSP) cohort, 17 merit scholar students majoring in biology, chemistry, computer science, mathematics, physics, electrical engineering, chemical engineering or computer engineering.

“The SSP program is a unique program that benefits the students and the university. This program provides students with full scholarships and the university gains more students in the trajectory towards STEM careers. So far, it has been a privilege to work with such eager and intellectually, budding scientists as we explore the academic, research and STEM education aspects of this program,” said Dr. Isi Ero-Tolliver, assistant professor for the Hampton University School of Science and Co-PI for the Stem Scholars Program.

North Carolina A&T’s College of Science & Technology received a three-year, $1.3 million award from the National Institutes of Health to support master’s study in computational biology and computational science and engineering, leading to study at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill’s doctoral programs in the same fields.

The Bridges to the Doctorate program is designed to help students make the transition from master’s degree programs to doctorate programs. The award will expand the pool of underrepresented students who remain in the bioinformatics and biomedical sciences through the doctorate level and increase the number of students who go into research careers, said Patrick Martin, assistant dean of CoST and principal investigator for the program at A&T.