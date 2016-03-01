Hampton Poll: Virginia Voters Would Choose Hillary Clinton Over Donald Trump

A poll released today by the Hampton University Center for Public Policy reveals that most Virginians would vote for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump in a general presidential election.

The poll, which surveyed 500 registered voters in Virginia who planned to vote in November’s general election, suggests that Trump would place dead last in categories of trustworthiness and preference over other democratic and republican candidates in the general field. From the release:

When asked if the election for President were held today, in a head-to-head matchup between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump, Virginians chose Clinton (48%) over Trump (39%) by 11 points. The outcome was similar for the match-up between Sanders (48%) and Trump (39%).