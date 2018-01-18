Hampton President Pledges Proceeds from New Book to Student Scholarships

Hampton University President William R. Harvey’s recently released book “Principles of Leadership” has one more reason to sell well among domestic and international observers of higher education leadership: the university announced last week that proceeds from the book will benefit scholarships for Hampton students.

Dr. Harvey, who has served as Hampton president since 1978, debuted the book’s international release at the annual Beijing Book Fair. Booksellers throughout China will carry the book in Mandarin, and Dr. Harvey hopes the book and its proceeds will make a significant difference in the lives of students worldwide.

“If my life’s work and my book can be an inspiration to young minds in China, as well as here in the U.S., I will indeed feel truly blessed that I’ve been able to help to make a positive difference in the world,” Dr. Harvey said.

In 2016, Dr. Harvey and his wife Norma exceeded more than $3 million in total giving to Hampton and more than $1 million in donations to his alma mater, Talladega College, in 2017.