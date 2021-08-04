Hampton's Kadidja Dosso Talks Winning $250K from Pharrell

|0:00
|-22:28
The CEO of Dosso Beauty describes the entrepreneurial life, how Hampton enhanced her skill as a business owner, and lessons learned in bootstrapping an international company.
|2
|1
|0:00
|-22:28
The CEO of Dosso Beauty describes the entrepreneurial life, how Hampton enhanced her skill as a business owner, and lessons learned in bootstrapping an international company.
|2
|1
As a fellow Hampton U alum, great interview and congratulations to her. Her willingness to forgo partying and living the life in exchange for building her business is commendable. That is the stuff that make successful businesses.
The key part that many people, especially Black Americans need to understand is that your 9to5 job can prepare you for venture. You can pick up some much information from your day job that can be applied to your venture. My former supervisor reminded me to not just do your job, but study the industry, the company, and the clients you interact with as this builds a reservoir of information, knowledge, skills, and expertise that can be applied when it is time to venture out. We need more mentalities like this to help create more entrepreneurs and talent.
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.