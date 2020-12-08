Rep. Harold Love Jr. Discusses Legislative Review of Funding Withheld from Tennessee State

Rep. Love discusses generations of missing funding from Tennessee State University, the long legal fight to build equity at the state's flagship HBCU, and the feeling of carrying on the policymaking legacy of his family.

WATCH: Previous meetings of the bipartisan legislative land grant review committee here.

