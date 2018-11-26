Have Ya'll Heard About This HBCU Lawsuit in Maryland?

|0:00
We discuss the latest phase of the landmark federal lawsuit involving Maryland's four HBCUs, changes in West Virginia's higher ed oversight structure, and preview upcoming accreditation decisions.
