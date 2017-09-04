HBCU All-Star, Howard Alumna Tiffany Brockington

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Sep 4, 2017CommentShare

In an exclusive interview, Brockington speaks out about her petition for the White House to cancel its annual HBCU conference, balancing political and cultural needs for HBCUs, and the future of the HBCU ambassadors program.

CommentShare
← PreviousNext →