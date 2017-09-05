HBCU All-Star Tiffany Brockington

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Sep 5, 2017
  
In an exclusive interview, Brockington speaks out about her petition for the White House to cancel its annual HBCU conference, balancing political and cultural needs for HBCUs, and the future of the HBCU ambassadors program.

