HBCU All-Star Tiffany Brockington Talks HBCU Conference Changes, Role of Black College Ambassadors

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Sep 4, 2017

In an exclusive interview, Brockington speaks out about her petition for the White House to cancel its annual HBCU conference, balancing political and cultural needs for HBCUs, and the future of the HBCU ambassadors program.

← PreviousNext →