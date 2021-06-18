WATCH: Fayetteville State, Howard Alumnus Nicholas Perkins Acquires Fuddruckers National Chain of Restaurants

Jarrett Carter Sr.
11 hr agoCommentShare

Fayetteville State University and Howard University alumnus Nicholas Perkins discusses his acquisition of the Fuddruckers brand, becoming the first African American with 100% ownership of a national burger franchise.

CommentShare
← Previous