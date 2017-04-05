HBCU Collective Policy and Advocacy Chair Dominique Warren

|0:00
|-19:02
HBCU Collective Policy and Advocacy Chairman Dominique Warren joins the podcast to discuss the upcoming day of action on Capitol Hill, the increasing need for students and alumni to be involved in policy discussion, and the core issues legislators must address in support of HBCU and their constituents. Find out more about the HBCU Day of Action at HBCUCollective.org
