HBCU Digest

HBCU Coronavirus Updates Thread

Jarrett Carter Sr.Mar 11 37

This is a thread dedicated to running information on campus coronavirus updates. Please feel free to add links here for individual campus plans and announcements surrounding COVID-19 precaution and prevention.

Create your profile

Only paying subscribers can comment on this post

© 2020 HBCU Digest. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack