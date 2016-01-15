HBCU Digest Podcast Series — Bennett President Rosalind Fuse-Hall, Wells Fargo Advisors Solutions President Diane Gabriel

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Jan 15, 2016

We talk with Bennett College President Rosalind Fuse-Hall and Wells Fargo Advisors Solution President Diane Gabriel about their new academic partnership, the importance of wealth building and management, and the role of HBCUs in transforming community perspectives on wealth.

