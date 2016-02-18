HBCU Digest Podcast Series — Bethune-Cookman Alum, Reddit Journalism/Media Head Mark Luckie

We talk with Reddit’s Mark Luckie about his experience as a Bethune-Cookman Wildcat, the path from an HBCU to corporate America, and the need for minority advocacy in the fields of journalism and media technology.

