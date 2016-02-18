HBCU Digest Podcast Series — Bethune-Cookman Alum, Reddit Journalism/Media Head Mark Luckie

We talk with Reddit’s Mark Luckie about his experience as a Bethune-Cookman Wildcat, the path from an HBCU to corporate America, and the need for minority advocacy in the fields of journalism and media technology.
Posted by HBCU Digest on Thursday, February 18, 2016
