HBCU Digest Podcast Series — Dr. Mary Evans Sias

Jarrett Carter Sr.
Jan 22, 2016CommentShare

Former Kentucky State University President and American Association of State Colleges and Universities’ MLI Director Mary Sias discusses the upcoming leadership institute, the attraction of the HBCU presidency, and the urgent issues facing HBCU culture today.

