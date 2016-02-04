HBCU Digest Podcast Series — FAMU Board Chairman Cleve Warren, President Elmira Mangum

Jarrett Carter Sr.
FAMU Board Chairman Cleve Warren and President Elmira Mangum

An exclusive interview with FAMU Board Chairman Cleve Warren and President Elmira Mangum, on governance, the HBCU mission, politics, and becoming a best-in-class institution.

Posted by HBCU Digest on Thursday, February 4, 2016

